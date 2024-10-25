Venom 3 will come to this streaming platform first

Are you desperate to see Venom 3, but don’t want to pay for a cinema ticket? Or have you already seen it and you want to re-watch it at home? Well, it’s coming to this streaming platform first, so here’s how you can watch it.

Tom Hardy’s symbiote journey began with 2018’s Venom, the first entry in Sony’s beleaguered Spider-Man universe (that doesn’t feature Spidey). It was torn apart by critics but a commercial success – something repeated with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021.

This weekend, superhero movie fans will be piling into theaters for Venom: The Last Dance. As the title suggests, it’s Hardy’s last outing as the Marvel anti-hero.

If you want to catch the Venom 3 Easter eggs you missed the first time, or maybe you forget to stay for the Venom 3 post-credits scenes, you’ll be hoping to catch it on streaming. This is where it’ll drop.

Venom 3 is coming to Netflix

Venom 3 will come to Netflix before any other streaming platform, thanks to Sony’s deal with the digital titan.

Sony Pictures Releasing

The studio struck an agreement with Netflix in 2021, granting the streamer exclusive US rights to Sony’s theatrical releases once they’ve left cinemas.

As Netflix explained, “Under the deal, Netflix will obtain first pay window rights to SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.”

In simpler terms, once Venom 3 leaves cinemas, it’ll drop on VOD platforms (like Amazon Prime) where people can buy or rent it digitally. However, for those who want to stream it via one of their subscriptions, it’ll be available on Netflix first.

When will Venom 3 be on Netflix?

Venom 3 will be available to stream on Netflix in early 2025.

If it follows the same release pattern as other Sony movies like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and The Garfield Movie, it could drop sometime in February next year.

Where to watch Venom: The Last Dance

Right now, you’ll need to buy a cinema ticket to watch Venom: The Last Dance.

However, it may come to digital platforms before the end of 2024. It depends on how well the movie performs at the box office; if it exceeds expectations, don’t expect to be able to watch it at home any time soon.

For example, Madame Web dropped on VOD platforms a month after its theatrical release, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wasn’t available to buy or rent for over two months.

Time will tell if Venom 3 will end up like Joker 2, which has set its digital release for October 29 – less than a month after it hit cinemas.

Where to stream Venom 1 and 2

Venom is available on Disney Plus, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is streaming on Starz.

After you’ve seen the movie, check out our Venom 3 ending explained, find out if Venom dies, and read our breakdown of the Xephonage. You can also keep up to date with our rundown of every upcoming Marvel movie.

