“Crazy” R-rated Russell Crowe movie with divisive Rotten Tomatoes score climbs Netflix charts

One of the latest Netflix hits is a forgotten Russell Crowe flick, but you might find yourself in a love-it-or-hate-it situation with Unhinged.

It might seem like recent months have been dominated by true crime on Netflix, but you can still find a fair few schlocky action movies on the platform, too.

The latest is Unhinged, which stars Russell Crowe as Tom, a raging psychopath who embarks on a car-fueled battle with a woman just trying to get her son to school.

The woman, Rachel, makes the near-fatal mistake of honking at Tom and overtaking him when he doesn’t drive through a green light. He then promises her he’ll teach her “what it means to have a bad day.”

Ensue: road races and near-death accidents all at the hands of Tom. So, it’s kind of a combination of Falling Down and Duel.

If you think this sounds good, you’d be half right. On Rotten Tomatoes, Unhinged has something of a conflicting score, with 48% on the Tomatometer and 77% on the Popcornmeter. Despite this, it’s now at the number two spot on the streaming service’s movies chart.

On the review front, the feedback is split between raging responses and disbelief at the film’s often unrealistic action.

As one X user wrote: “The movie Unhinged on Netflix is crazy and is one of the reasons I stay calm in most situations.”

“Has anybody watched #unhinged on Netflix? I’ve never been so pissed off in my life,” said another.

A third added: “Unhinged on Netflix is actually so f**king stupid like allll of that could’ve been prevented.”

“Trying to watch Unhinged for a second time since it’s on Netflix but I just can’t suspend reality enough for this. The way they have this man taking his time harassing and killing folks in public without getting caught…I can not,” wrote one user.

Unhinged is available to stream on Netflix now.

