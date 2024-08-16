How to watch Am I Racist documentary – is the movie streaming?

The title doesn’t hold many secrets for what’s to come, but there’s more than meets the eye to Am I Racist? Here’s how to watch the documentary and whether it’s streaming.

Thanks to streaming titans like Netflix, we’re never short of new true crime and documentaries to watch whenever we feel like it.

However, some of the most talked about new movies are coming from independent sources – and The Daily Wire is one of them.

Article continues after ad

With columnist Matt Walsh at the helm, here’s everything you need to know about Am I Racist? (the documentary, not the question), and whether it’s streaming.

How to watch

Am I Racist? comes to Regal and AMC theaters from September 13, 2024. Tickets went on sale on August 15.

Full screening details for areas across the US can be found on The Daily Wire’s website. However, if you aren’t based in the US, there’s an issue – there’s no international release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If we’re to follow the logic of Walsh’s previous Daily Wire documentary, What Is A Woman?, DailyWire members will be able to stream Am I Racist? in the future for a subscription fee.

There are currently no public plans for when this might be (this is The Daily Wire’s first theatrical release) but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as we find out more.

What is Am I Racist documentary about?

Am I Racist? follows right-wing political activist and Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh disguising himself as a DEI trainee to get an inside look at anti-racism workshops and events, while also hosting interviews.

Article continues after ad

“Growing up in the ‘90s, you never thought much about race. Sure, you noticed but it never really seemed to matter that much – at least not to me,” Walsh says in the documentary’s trailer.

He goes on to question different people about the definition of racism before adopting a disguise to ‘infiltrate’ their circles. “If I’m going to sort this out, I need to go deeper undercover. If I want to be an ally, I need to look like one,” Walsh states.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I can’t think of a more appropriate film for the Daily Wire’s first original theatrical release than Am I Racist?,” said Boreing, Daily Wire co-CEO. “What Is a Woman? changed the national conversation on radical gender theory, effectively killing the issue and DEI is the next pillar of the woke mind virus that’s about to topple.

“DEI culture is one of the most toxic plagues in American life and Matt Walsh and Justin Folk have masterfully and hilariously exposed it in this movie.”

Article continues after ad

Am I Racist? hits cinemas on September 13. In the meantime, find out more about how to watch the Andrew Tate documentary and the Connor Stalions Netflix documentary. You can also check out new movies streaming this month.