Terrifier 1 & 2 are free to stream on one platform now

If Terrifier 3 didn’t satiate your celluloid bloodlust, I have good news: you can watch Terrifier 1 and 2 for free right now – but only on one streaming platform.

If you’re not au fait with Art the Clown’s Terrifier movies and succumbed to FOMO, Terrifier 3 would have been quite the experience. It is easily the most gruesome, stomach-churning horror movie of the year (especially Vicky’s glass shard scene… yuck).

It may be disgusting, but it’s a bona fide phenomenon: it dethroned Joker 2 at the box office, it’s already made over $40 million worldwide, and it’s on track to become America’s highest-grossing movie that’s unrated.

Inevitably, the buzz around the threequel will lead people down the Art the Clown rabbit hole. If you want to watch Terrifier 1 and 2 for free, they’re available on Tubi now.

Of course, there’s a tiny caveat: Tubi is an ad-supported streaming platform, but that’s a small price to pay when you’re technically not paying anything!

Tubi has become a formidable Netflix rival, boasting more than 200,000 movies and TV shows you can watch for free (including a big selection of some of the best horror movies).

Its viewership has been rising every year; in Nielsen’s latest The Gauge report, Tubi’s audience share stood at 1.7% – that’s higher than Peacock, Max, and Paramount Plus.

If you’re a Terrifier fan, you should also check out All Hallows’ Eve on Tubi. Released in 2013, it was Damien Leone’s first feature film, and it was the official debut of Art the Clown after his appearances in The 9th Circle and Leone’s Terrifier short.

It’s not a prequel, and it’s unclear if it’s even canon in the Terrifier franchise – but it’s worth watching, especially because a different actor plays Art.

