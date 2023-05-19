How to watch Maid – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Maid, the compelling drama series about a mother’s determination, including if it’s available for streaming on Netflix.

Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, the series centers on Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother trying to break free from an abusive relationship and create a better life for her daughter.

As per the synopsis, Maid, which plays out through the “emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman,” is a “raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.”

The show garnered a positive reaction when it first dropped, and now has an 85% audience score and 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s on Netflix.

Is Maid on Netflix?

Yes, all 10 episodes of Maid Season 1 are available to stream on Netflix now.

Since Maid is a Netflix Original series, it has been available on the platform since it first dropped in October 2021.

Netflix has a range of subscription plans in the US, including Standard with ads for $6.99 per month, Basic for $9.99 per month, Standard for $15.49 per month, and Premium: $19.99 per month.

Is The Maid movie on Netflix?

Not to be confused with the Maid series, there is a 2020 horror movie titled The Maid, which is not currently available to stream on Netflix. However, it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

The Maid is also available to purchase or rent via various on-demand platforms including Apple TV and Google Play.

If you want to know more about the film, the synopsis is as follows: “In a haunted mansion, a new maid with a vendetta uncovers her employers’ secrets and encounters supernatural inhabitants.”

That’s everything we know about how to stream Netflix’s Maid series and The Maid movie. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

