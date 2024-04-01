From is on Netflix now — but there’s a catch

The mysterious horror series From has been added to Netflix, but not everyone can watch it.

From Season 3 is on the way, but there are plenty of past episodes for fans of the horror show to dig into. The only hangup for some people wanting to try it out has been that From is tied to the MGM+ streaming service, so hasn’t been available on the most popular one, Netflix.

If you’re wondering how to watch From on Netflix, there’s now a way to do it for subscribers in the Middle East and North Africa, or people willing to use a VPN (virtual private network) to bypass geo-blocking restrictions.

Article continues after ad

On X, Netflix MENA [Middle East and North Africa] said From is now streaming for subscribers based there as of March 31, 2024.

If you’re outside the Middle East and North Africa, the only option is to spoof your location with a VPN, which opens doors to a vast amount of content available in other countries.

Article continues after ad

Express VPN works with Netflix in addition to a laundry list of others, like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For more of the best TV shows streaming on the service, check out Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Stranger Things Season 5, or The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.