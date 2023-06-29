How to watch From – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s how to watch From, a creepy new horror TV series that’s been compared to Silent Hill and Stephen King, and if it’s on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

The last 15 years have seen a surge in horror television: Stranger Things Season 4 was terrifying, The Haunting of Hill House features one of the greatest jump scares of all time, American Horror Story still has a passionate fan base, The Last of Us brought the game’s clicking frights to the small screen, and The Walking Dead’s zombie thrills have yet to cease, with multiple spinoffs on the horizon.

From, created by John Griffin and coming from the executive producers of Lost, has been hailed as a must-watch for horror lovers – even Stephen King described it as a “wonderful concept” that’s “beautifully handled.”

So, if you’re looking for your next scary binge, here’s how to watch From, where it’s streaming, and if it’s on Netflix.

Is From on Netflix?

No, From currently isn’t available to stream on Netflix. We’ll update this space if this changes.

Is From on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, From is available to stream on Prime Video in the US – but only the first season. We’ll update this space if the second season is added.

Is From on streaming?

If you’re in the US, you can stream From Seasons 1-2 with an MGM+ subscription. You can access this via Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

For UK viewers, only the first season is available via Sky on-demand and NOW TV, so you’ll need a VPN to watch Season 2.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.”

In the meantime, check out our other horror coverage here.