How to watch The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband – is it on Netflix?

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband has been captivating millions of viewers online – so, here’s how to watch it on streaming and if it’s available on Netflix.

TikTok has fried people’s attention spans, particularly when it comes to TV and movies. In just a quick scroll, you’ll find a random clip from the middle of a film captioned “part 23”, encouraging viewers to enjoy bite-sized entertainment that gives them an easy out when they feel a twinge of boredom.

Article continues after ad

However, if there’s a silver lining to our withered focus, it’s short-form stories and content that can pivot from hilarious to terrifying in the blink of an eye; for example, the Grimace Shake TikTok trend earlier this summer.

Article continues after ad

There’s even one platform dedicated to “transforming” how people watch movies and television, which is where The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband comes in.

Where to watch The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband is available on ReelShorts and YouTube.

Article continues after ad

All 50 episodes of the series can be viewed exclusively via the ReelShorts app, which is available via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play online shop.

However, the app’s ads system has been criticized by several users, with one reviewer writing: “Although ReelShort advertises content for as little as a dime per episode, my experience has been that the actual cost is closer to $2 per episode. Like WebToon and other services, you pay for a certain number of coins and then use coins to buy episodes. The coins make it easier to lose sight of how much you’ve spent, so it can add up quickly.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the first 20 episodes have been uploaded by ReelShorts to YouTube, where you can watch them for free.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband on Netflix?

No, The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband isn’t available on Netflix at the time of writing. We’ll update this section if this changes.

What is The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband about?

The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband appears to be based on a novel published online, following Natalie as she’s forced into a marriage to save her mother’s life.

Article continues after ad

The synopsis, as per Novel Palace, reads: “Natalie, a child in the Quinn family, had a difficult life. Her mother constantly taunted and bullied her, while her sister tried to take everything she had, including her boyfriend. However, the most pressing issue was the medical expenses of her foster mother Hannah, the only person who had shown Natalie kindness throughout her life and had raised her since childhood.

Article continues after ad

“The Quinn family agreed to cover Hannah’s medical expenses, but only if Natalie agreed to marry Sebastian, the illegitimate and good-for-nothing son of the wealthy Klein family, and replace her sister as his spouse. After getting married, both Natalie and Sebastian discovered that their partner was keeping something important from them.”

Article continues after ad

The exact origins of the story are a bit mysterious. Its author varies across several websites, but there’s never a specific name. Some list ReelShorts as its publisher, so it’s unclear if it has been written and published online afterward or if it’s genuinely considered source material for the series.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other TV & movies hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3