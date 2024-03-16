The new adaptation of Shogun is now here, so where can you watch the big-budget series, and is it on Netflix?

Loosely based on a true story, the Shogun novel by James Clavell hit shelves in 1975 and quickly became a publishing phenomenon, selling millions of copies worldwide. It was the first novel in Clavell’s hugely popular ‘Asian Saga,’ which ended up totaling six novels.

In 1980, Shogun was turned into an acclaimed nine-part mini-series that starred the likes of Richard Chamberlain, Toshiro Mifune, and John Rhys-Davies. Now, it’s been split into 10 parts for a brand-new adaptation by FX.

Already, the newest Shogun book adaptation has been dubbed as an “absolute masterpiece”. Clearly, it’s one of the most-acclaimed TV shows to watch right now. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Shogun below.

How to watch Shogun — is it on Netflix?

Shogun isn’t currently on Netflix — in the US, the first two episodes of Shogun debuted on Hulu and FX on February 27, 2024 and will release weekly on there.

Shogun airs on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in other territories, like the UK. As it stands, it’s unlikely that Shogun will wind up on Netflix in the near future, if at all. Realistically, it will probably find a permanent home on Hulu or Disney+, since this is where most FX shows land.

The full Shogun release schedule for the US on Hulu and FX:

Episode 1: ‘Anjin’ – February 27, 2024

Episode 2: ‘Servants of Two Masters’ – February 27, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Tomorrow is Tomorrow’ – March 5, 2024

Episode 4: ‘The Eightfold Fence’ – March 12, 2024

Episode 5: ‘Broken to the Fist’ – March 19, 2024

Episode 6: ‘Ladies of the Willow World’ – March 26, 2024

Episode 7: Title TBA – April 2, 2024

Episode 8: Title TBA – April 9 2024

Episode 9: Title TBA – April 16, 2024

Episode 10: Title TBA – April 23, 2024

The official series synopsis is as follows: “Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.”

