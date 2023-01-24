How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once – is it on Netflix?

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once available to watch on Netflix? With the movie racking up Oscar nominations, here’s your guide on where it is available on streaming.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniels and starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is A24’s prized movie heading into the Oscars. It’s earned 11 Academy Award nominations, and it’s set to win Best Picture.

Releasing around the same time as Doctor Strange 2, it put the MCU to shame with its own brand of hilarious, poignant multiversal madness, earning widespread acclaim among critics and fans alike.

Following the Oscar nominations, here’s how you can watch Everything Everywhere All at Once and where you can find it on streaming.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming?

In the US, Everything Everywhere All at Once is only available to stream on Showtime. It isn’t on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or any other streaming platform at the time of writing.

In the UK, viewers can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video, but it’s also not available on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

On both sides of the pond, it’s also available to buy and rent digitally from Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms, as well as on DVD and Blu-ray (although UK fans will need to import the latter format).

In addition to its Best Picture nomination, Yeoh also earned a Best Actress nod, and Quan is pretty much guaranteed to take home the award on the night.

The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. You can find out how to watch the ceremony here.

