Oscars 2023 winners: Full list & live updates

Will Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep the ceremony? Will Brendan Fraser beat Austin Butler? Whatever happens on the night, here’s your guide to all the winners at the 2023 Oscars.
With the exception of a few glaring omissions – The Woman King! – The 95th Academy Awards has an incredibly strong crop of nominees, whether it’s Top Gun: Maverick being nominated for Best Picture or Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western becoming a frontrunner after barebones publicity. Sometimes, good movies just reach people.
While we’re not expecting tonight to be more dramatic than last year, lest we forget Slapgate and the torturous, tedious onslaught of discourse, there’s bound to be a few surprises along the way.
Without further ado, here are all of the winners from the 2023 Oscars.
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinAustin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- TÁR
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- ‘Applause’ by Diane Warren, Tell It Like A Woman
- ‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga, Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava
- ‘This Is a Life’ by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Best Live-Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
This article will be updated with winners as soon as they’re announced. In the words of Joe Pesci, “it was my privilege. Thank you.”
You can check out our Oscars predictions here to see how well we did… or how wrong we were.