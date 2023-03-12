Oscars 2023 winners: Full list & live updates

Will Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep the ceremony? Will Brendan Fraser beat Austin Butler? Whatever happens on the night, here’s your guide to all the winners at the 2023 Oscars.

With the exception of a few glaring omissions – The Woman King! – The 95th Academy Awards has an incredibly strong crop of nominees, whether it’s Top Gun: Maverick being nominated for Best Picture or Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western becoming a frontrunner after barebones publicity. Sometimes, good movies just reach people.

While we’re not expecting tonight to be more dramatic than last year, lest we forget Slapgate and the torturous, tedious onslaught of discourse, there’s bound to be a few surprises along the way.

Without further ado, here are all of the winners from the 2023 Oscars.

Contents

Oscars 2023 winners

Below you will find a list of all nominees in every category for this year’s Oscars. We will update each category with the winner once it’s announced.

The winner in each category will be in bold and underlined.

This article will be updated as more winners announced, so feel free to refresh the page if you’re waiting on a specific category.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinAustin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

‘Applause’ by Diane Warren, Tell It Like A Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga, Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’ by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

‘This Is a Life’ by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

This article will be updated with winners as soon as they’re announced. In the words of Joe Pesci, “it was my privilege. Thank you.”

