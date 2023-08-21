How Meghan Markle was written out of Suits

With Suits enjoying its streaming revival on Netflix, many fans are wondering how Megan Markle was written out of the show.

Streaming services have a magical way of breathing new life into older shows by exposing them a whole new fanbase, and it looks like USA Network’s hit series Suits is the latest benefactor of this phenomenon thanks to Netflix.

Debuting in 2011, Suits follows Mike Ross, a university expellee who uses his photographic memory to join a law firm despite not having a license to practice law. The show ran for eight years, with its ninth and final season airing in 2019.

The show helped boost the careers of its main cast like Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and, most notably, Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex. But, as the series is gaining new fans, some are wondering how Markle was written out of the show after beginning her relationship with Prince Harry.

Markle’s exit from Suits had her walking down the aisle

In the Season 7 finale, Rachel Zane (Markle) and her fiancée Mike (Adams) made the decision to move from New York City to Seattle after Mike was offered the opportunity to run a law firm that would allow him to pursue class action cases against Fortune 500 companies (AKA his dream job).

Because the position needed Mike to start just days after he accepted the offer, the couple moved up their wedding date so they could celebrate with their family and friends in NYC before moving to the next chapter of their lives.

The last moment Suits fans got with both Rachel and Mike was seeing them dance amongst their guests at their wedding reception. This marked the final time viewers would get to see the couple in the show before they started their next big adventure away from the rest of the events in Suits and providing a clean exit for Markle due to her royal duties.

USA Network

Markle left the series after seven seasons because of her relationship with Prince Harry. Because he was a member of the Royal Family and the pair’s relationship was so serious that they got married shortly after the finale aired, Markle had to exit because of certain protocols and expectations regarding public disclosures, which required her to refrain from public life outside approved royal appearances.

Because of these rules and restrictions, Markle was unable to continue pursuing her acting career, just as she was gaining increasingly recognition from her time on Suits.

