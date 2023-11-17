Meghan Markle finally addresses huge Suits success on Netflix

Despite ending five years ago, Suits is arguably the biggest TV series of 2023 – and Meghan Markle has now addressed the show’s revived success on Netflix.

Suits originally launched on the USA Network in 2011, following a rookie, genius lawyer with an extraordinary eidetic memory after he blags his way into an associate role for one of New York City’s top law firms, working under its best closer.

It ran for nine seasons, closing out in 2019 amid dwindling ratings and coming after the departure of Markle and Patrick J. Adams.

Yet, after dropping on Netflix earlier this year, it rocketed to the top of the streaming ratings and held at the top spot for an astonishing stretch, having amassed 45 billion minutes viewed.

Meghan Markle reacts to Suits success

During a red carpet interview with Variety at the Power of Women event, Markle was asked how she felt about Suits returning to the mass consciousness in such a prolific way.

“Isn’t that wild?” she said, and while she has “no idea” exactly why it’s been binged so much this year, she added: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Markle departed the series after its seventh season, primarily due to her commitments as the new Duchess of Sussex after her marriage to Prince Harry. “What we decided to do was as the season progresses, say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life’ – which would likely mean her leaving the show,” creator Aaron Korsh earlier told BBC Radio 4.

“So let’s plan on that and it’s much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go. And the only way to write a character out like that would be if they got hit by a bus or something.”

While Korsh initially knocked back rumors of a reboot, Suits’ success has led to the development of a new series set in the same universe, much in the vein of NCIS and CSI’s various offshoot shows.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.