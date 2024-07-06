Suits: Did Mike and Rachel return for Season 8?

Mike Ross and Rachel Zane were the ultimate power couple on the hit series Suits before they left in Season 7. But did they return for Season 8?

Suits was a popular drama series that ran on USA Network for nine seasons, and it is now available to stream on Netflix.

Though the series mainly focused on court cases, it also shed light on many interpersonal relationships, including the romance between Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle).

The couple shared their first kiss in Season 1 before getting married in Season 7, after which they departed from the plot entirely. And now, as new viewers begin binge-watching the show, some wonder if the couple returned for Season 8. So, here’s everything we know.

Did Mike and Rachel return for Suits Season 8?

No, Mike Ross and Rachel Zane did not return for Suits Season 8. But why didn’t they come back?

The finale of Suits Season 7 centered around Mike and Rachel’s New York fairytale wedding. After circling one another for six seasons, they finally decided to tie the knot once and for all.

Mike actually proposed to Rachel towards the end of Season 4, and it seemed like they would get married in Season 5. However, after Mike was arrested, when it was revealed that he was practicing law without a license, he postponed their wedding as he didn’t want to impact her future.

Mike and Rachel eventually earned their law licenses in Season 6, and after their wedding, they moved to Seattle to open their own firm.

Both Adams and Markle didn’t return for Suits Season 8 for personal reasons. Adams wanted to spend more time with his wife and fellow actor Troian Bellisario and felt that Mike’s story was complete.

As for Markle, she began dating Prince Harry during her time on the show and made the decision to leave in Season 7 because their relationship was getting serious and the Royal Family has extremely strict rules about employment and being in the public eye, so she couldn’t keep her role.

Despite not returning for Season 8, Adams did make a few cameo appearances in Season 9 as one of his Seattle cases forced him to return to New York to face off against Harvey. The actor even returned for the series finale.

Adams has spoken candidly about how the idea to return was always in the cards, even after his departure. He told Entertainment Tonight, “Ultimately, it was about coming back. It was about, ‘We’d love to get the band back together,’ basically. Do one last trip around the world. It was as simple as that. For me, it was just an excuse to come and see everybody and really be here for the final moment.”

Though Suits is now over, a spinoff series titled Suits: L.A. is currently in production, but there has been no confirmation that Adams will return for it.

