When is Suits Season 9 on Netflix?

Suits has become one of the most-streamed shows of all time – but will Season 9 ever come to Netflix, and if so, when will it drop on the platform?

Suits is a great show; easy-watching disguised as a smart-talking, high-stakes legal series with an intense dose of drama in every episode, whether it’s will-they-won’t-they-romances or betrayals.

It’s why the show was a fairly immediate success when it premiered on USA Network in 2011, running for nine seasons – unfortunately, the latter two seasons saw a dip in quality (with a strong finish) after the unexpected departure of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

Nevertheless, viewers have been working their way through the first eight seasons of Suits on Netflix over the past two months – so where is Season 9? Here’s what we know.

Is Suits Season 9 coming to Netflix?

Suits Season 9 isn’t on Netflix, nor is it clear if it’ll ever be added – but you can watch it elsewhere.

While the first eight seasons are on Netflix, viewers looking to see how the show ends will need to turn to another platform – more specifically, Peacock. “But I’m the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal,” the platform tweeted in July.

If you want to hold out until it comes to Netflix, we’ll say this: you could be waiting a while. Suits’ original home, USA Network, is owned by NBCUniversal. Why is this relevant? Well, NBCUniversal also owns Peacock, so it’s likely they have the exclusive rights to Season 9 – for now.

Peacock may only hold the rights to the ninth season for a specific window, but neither platform has confirmed this. If we’re speculating, it could possibly come to Netflix in 2024, but we’ll update this space with any new information.

There’s also two other options: you could rent or buy the whole series digitally via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here, or take the old-school approach and purchase every season on DVD or Blu-ray.

