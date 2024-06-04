Suits fans issue warning after Season 9 finally gets Netflix release date

Suits Season 9 finally has a Netflix release date, but fans of the USA Network series have a warning about the final chapter.

Last summer, the first eight seasons of the legal drama landed on Netflix and became the show everyone was talking about — four years after it finished for good.

Suits, which started in 2011 and ran until 2019, spent a record-breaking 12 weeks at the top of Nielsen’s streaming charts, leading to talks of a potential Season 10 and the confirmation of a spinoff titled Suits L.A.

Despite its resurgence, we were no closer to finding out when Season 9 would land on the streaming service — until now. The ninth and final chapter of Aaron Korsh’s show will officially drop on Netflix on July 1.

If the previous eight seasons’ success is anything to go by, no doubt Suits will enjoy another resurgence when it does arrive. However, fans of the series have warned that it doesn’t quite match its predecessors in terms of quality.

Firstly, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle don’t return as Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, having left the series after Season 7 to focus on their families (although the former does make a brief appearance).

USA Network Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams left the show in Season 7

At the same time, a number of fans didn’t enjoy the pacing. “Season 9 is painful to watch. The pacing is super off,” wrote one on Reddit.

“The first four series had such good timing but especially the last season just feels like they need a bombshell ending to every scene.

“The most annoying thing is they have an answer to every issue straight away. There is no build up or tension like they had previously. Everything feels forced. I have no idea why it went the way it did, it feels like they just wanted to end it.”

“Feels like interns wrote it,” said another, to which a third added, “I feel like the acting this season is so obvious and struggling. I can’t tell if it’s because the background music isn’t as strong so it feels way too quiet. It’s just awkward and painful to watch!”

“I agree. The build up is entirely absent. I don’t even feel the anxiety and stress of those situations and cases,” added a fourth.

However, they went on to say, “But I still watch it. It’s for the characters and we (Suits and its fan base) are a family. We do it for the sake of family.”

Another who offered a more balanced view wrote, “Season 9 wasn’t great. The only great episodes in my opinion were 5, 8, 9 and 10. The last three episodes of the series I thought were great.

“For a show that arguably went on two seasons longer than it should’ve and lost two original cast members in Gina Torres and Meghan Markle (three if you count Patrick J. Adams even though he came back In Season 9.) I thought the last three episodes and the overall ending was satisfying.”

