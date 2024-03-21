Suits has a new streaming home — but it’s not where you’d expect

Suits officially has a new streaming home — but its unexpected choice of BBC iPlayer is a score for UK fans.

For US fans, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock Premium have been the go-to spots to binge the legal drama — but as of today, Suits will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

It’s great news for international fans, who now have the choice to binge all nine seasons worth of episodes straightaway or watch them live on respective BBC TV channels.

The acquisition has been made from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, who are also responsible for hits such as Law & Order, Sex and the City, and Chicago Fire.

Article continues after ad

First released in 2011, Suits follows “college dropout, Mike Ross, who possesses immense competence. A set of circumstances leads to him effectively working as a law associate for Harvey Specter despite not having gone to law school.”

13 years later and the show remains one of the most-watched shows in the country, only narrowly being beaten out by Young Sheldon.

Article continues after ad

Alongside episodes now being available through the BBC, a spinoff is also on its way, centering on “A former federal prosecutor who leaves New York behind to represent wealthy clients in Los Angeles, but as his practice goes downhill he has to take on an old role and face his past.”

Article continues after ad

The full synopsis reads “Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Though some of the original stars have reunited, it remains unclear if they will be seen in new episodes.

Check out even more amazing TV shows to stream this month while you wait.