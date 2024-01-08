Suits star doesn’t have Meghan Markle’s number

The 2024 Golden Globes was a welcome treat for Suits fans as the cast reunited for the occasion – but on the topic of Meghan Markle, one cast member spilled the beans that they don’t have her number on speed dial.

Since Suits rose to infamous fame once again thanks to its streaming on Netflix, the spotlight was once again on the main cast. With the series ending with Season 9, many hoped its newfound resurgence in viewership would warrant a Season 10.

Patrick J. Adams and some of the cast have voiced their glee with the series finding fame again and their open-mindedness to returning. Adams even revealed if he would return for a spinoff series. While fans had their eyes glued to the cast at the Golden Globes, Markle was an obvious no-show for good reason.

Before British royalty, Markle was an actor and starred as Rachel Zane in Suits. Many have wondered if she would ever return to Hollywood for the legal drama – but one cast member shut down questions with a simple answer.

Gina Torres talks Suits group chat

While at the Golden Globes, Gina Torres spoke with Variety about the ceremony and the Suits cast reunion. The interviewer was excited to see the cast everywhere he turned. She revealed the group chat between the cast is “insane right now” but left out one certain person.

When asked who texted Suits co-star Meghan Markle and begged her to go to the Golden Globes, Torres simply answered: “We don’t have her number.” The reason why may be a few things. After all, Markle did marry Prince Harry and had to live the life of a royal for many years. This means more security protocols and measures to ensure her safety. It may very well be that the cast doesn’t have a recent phone number.

Torres’ response also cut off the conversation from gearing towards details about Markle’s possible return to the series or a spinoff.

In an interview with E! News, Adams was asked if he would ever team up again with Markle for a spinoff series. “I think Meghan is a fantastic actor, and we’d be lucky to have her back in the industry,” said the actor about his Suits co-star.

Adams fervently said yes to a spinoff with Markle: “Mike and Rachel in Seattle! Yeah.”

While the fans got to see their beloved cast on stage together for the Golden Globes, they will have to keep their fingers crossed at the possibility of a reunion season.

But there’s hope as in October 2023, it was reported that series creator Aaron Korsch was developing a new installment within the same universe as Suits. Details explain the story would focus on Los Angeles. It’s unclear if it would include cameos or guest appearances of the original cast.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now. Check out more coverage below: