Transformers One trailer divides fans over Chris Hemsworth’s Optimus Prime voice

Transformers One just launched its first trailer (from space), but it’s already left fans divided over Chris Hemsworth’s voice for Optimus Prime.

A new Transformers movie is coming to screens this year — and already the team is going all out, launching the trailer in literal outer space. Now that it’s available to watch by humankind here on Earth, Hemsworth’s voice for the iconic Autobots leader has split fans.

“Optimus Prime Nailed that Chris Hemsworth impression,” one YouTube comment reads, while a fan on X/Twitter agreed: “He’s not Cullen, that’s for sure.” Hemsworth has also been slated for the voiceover sounding too much like his regular voice, frequently being compared to his Transformers predecessor, Peter Cullen.

However, other fans think there are more positive similarities between the two. “When Hemsworth said ‘…As One’ I almost thought I could hear Peter Cullen’s Voice,” another YouTube comment read.

Another added “Chris Hemsworth sounds a lot like a younger Peter Cullen! Love it!”

The Transformers One plot follows Optimus Prime and Megatron as they go from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies on their home planet of Cybertron. There’s a slight catch to the new installment which has also taken fans by surprise — this time, the action is completely animated.

If getting used to Prime’s new voice wasn’t enough, fans are also scrambling to get their heads around the change in visuals onscreen.

“Before you people complain why it’s animated THEY TOLD US BEFORE THAT IT WILL BE ANIMATED TRANSFORMERS MOVIE,” one comment clarified, with another adding: “People forget Transformers started out animated then became live-action… I’m actually glad… this looks like a fun ride.”

“It’s.. it’s not what I expected… I expected a serious Animated movie… but I’ll give it a chance,” a third tweet summed up.

Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. It’s set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

