Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene explained

Transformers Rise of the Beasts is out now it the UK, and for fans wondering if there’s a post-credits scene, and if so, what happens, here’s what you need to know.

In the seventh installment of the Transformers live-action movie series, Creed II director Steven Caple Jr takes the helm to continue the franchise beyond Michael Bay’s divisive collection.

Drawing from the fan faves of the Beast Wars series, Rise of the Beasts sees the Maximals make an entrance, with Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Airazor, and Rhinox joining forces with Optimus Prime and his crew of Autobots to save the universe.

With the Hasbro Cinematic Universe set to continue, here’s everything you need to know about if there’s a post-credits scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and if so, what happens. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Yes, there is one post-credits scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

But rather than adding it right after the credits have rolled, it arrives midway through, so you don’t have to wait quite as long as you would in many of the MCU‘s flicks.

The mid-credits scene in question is approximately 90 seconds long.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene – What happens?

Noah (Anthony Ramos), the main human character in Rise of the Beasts, can be seen fixing his Autobot counterpart Mirage (Pete Davidson) in the mid-credits scene.

Earlier on in the film, Mirage, a wise-cracking Porsche, was severely damaged by Scourge (Peter Dinklage) in the climactic battle. At one point, it didn’t look like he was going to make it, but luckily he pulled through.

However, he asked Noah to take the reins, providing his human bestie with a powered exo-suit so they could fight together.

The pair met as a result of Noah’s human friend Reek (Tobe Nwigwe), who convinced him to try and steal the Porsche as a way to get money for his sick brother. Little did they know that the sports car was actually Mirage in disguise.

In the mid-credits scene, Noah can be seen fixing a busted car, much to Reek’s dismay, who says: “This is a complete waste of your skills and my expertise.”

“Think it came out pretty good,” says Noah, to which Reek quips: “I guess we could call it modern art and sell it to some cats in Soho.”

As they quibble about selling the car, Reek adds: “Is this about the five-O thing? I told you, I did not ditch you… alright, let’s say I did ditch you, even though I didn’t, I think all the blood and sweat into getting these car parts for you makes us even Stevens.”

But Noah refuses to back down, telling him the car is “special.” Reek then makes the mistake of saying: “This car is a jigsaw puzzle made of garbage. I bet the joint don’t even start.”

At this point, Noah calls out to Mirage, who morphs into his epic Autobot form, leaving Reek godsmacked. And in true Mirage style, he shouts: “Woohoo, yeah! Your boy is back! This b*tch said I wasn’t even gonna start.”

It’s an amusing aside, one that delivers both a happy ending to the friendship of Mirage and Noah, but also leaves the door open should the pair return in a Caple Jr Transformers sequel.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is out now in the UK, and will drop in US cinemas on June 9.