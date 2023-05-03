How long is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 runtime? The final chapter of the MCU trilogy is here – but how long is it, and how does it compare to the other movies?

Nearly 10 years after it all began, Marvel fans are getting ready to part ways with James Gunn’s loveable space bandits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

“Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them,” the synopsis reads.

With Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hitting cinemas this week, some folks may be wondering: how long is its runtime? Here’s what you need to know.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 runtime

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes (149 minutes).

This makes it the longest entry in the Guardians franchise – you can see the earlier runtimes below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 – 122 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – 137 minutes

In an earlier tweet, Gunn confirmed the runtime was “around two-and-a-half hours”, but assured fans it wasn’t lengthy for the sake of it. “It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted,” he wrote.

“There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus).”

It shares a runtime with another epic MCU entry: Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s far from the longest in the overall franchise. Avengers: Endgame still holds the crown with its 182-minute runtime, followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at 162 minutes, and Eternals at 157 minutes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and it’ll arrive on May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.