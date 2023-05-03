Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released in UK cinemas today, so we’re taking a look at the ending, and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians of the Galaxy saga has drawn to a close. The film franchise that launched nearly a decade ago, ends with Vol 3 this week.

Along the way there have been highs and lows. Action and comedy. Births and deaths. And some seriously awesome soft rock and hair metal tunes. But where does the end of the trilogy leave the Guardians themselves, and the MCU at large?

We’re explaining the end of the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie below. So, warning: major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ahead…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ending explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 sees our heroes racing against time to save Rocket Raccoon. They do that, which feels like the ending of the movie. But the film continues with several more battles and explosions.

It all culminates with Rocket going toe-to-toe with the High Evolutionary who created him. At which point all the Guardians step in and beat the proverbial out of him.

When he’s down and out, the High Evolutionary’s face is revealed to be a mask due to Rocket previously clawing him. Drax suggests they kill him, but Rocket doesn’t “Because I’m a freaking Guardian of the Galaxy.”

They then rescue a bunch of slave children and tortured animals, before heading back to Knowhere.

Where do the Guardians end up?

On Knowhere, the OG Guardians of the Galaxy decide to go their separate ways…

Peter heads back to earth to stop running and reconnect with his grandfather.

Gamora rejoins her new family, the Ravagers.

Nebula and Drax choose to rebuild a new society together, because as Nebula puts it, Drax wasn’t born to destroy, he was “born to be a Dad.”

Mantis decides to explore the universe and figure out who she is.

Rocket becomes Captain of a new iteration of the GOTG, taking Groot, Kraglin, and Cosmo with him.

What happens in the GOTG post-credits scenes?

We describe the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scenes in detail here.

But in brief, the first finds Rocket’s Guardians – which include new characters Blurp and Phyla-Vell – discussing music on a desert planet, before going into battle together. Meaning any Guardians of the Galaxy 4 could revolve around them.

While the second sees Peter enjoying a boring breakfast with his Grandad. Suggesting his life is earthbound and slightly dull now. But then the words “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” flash up on screen. Meaning future Quill adventures in the MCU!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, while it releases in the US on May 5, 2023. For more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page here.