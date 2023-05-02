With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 now in UK cinemas, we’re analysing the movie’s pair of post-credits scenes, and unpacking what they might mean for the future of the team.

The third – and final – installment in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy saga is in UK cinemas now, with the official synopsis as follows…

Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The GOTG movies also include memorable post-credits scenes, Vol 1 featuring two, and Vol 2 containing a whopping five. We already know that Vol 3 has scaled that back down to two, so here are all the details of what happens in both stings.

Warning: major Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 spoilers ahead…

What happens in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 post-credits scenes?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 features a pair of post-credit scenes, as writer-director James Gunn previously revealed on social media.

FIRST POST-CREDITS SCENE

The new team is introduced! Several of the trilogy’s GOTG go their separate ways at the end of the movie. So we meet a new iteration – one that consists of OG Guardians Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). Who are joined by Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen), and Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova).

The sequence kicks off with them discussing their favorite music artists. Phyla picks Britney Spears and Korn. Kraglin is all about Garth Brooks. Cosmo says “The Carpenters do not have a single bad song.” Warlock name-checks King Crimson. Then Rocket sticks Redbone on the Zune.

Meaning the new gang head into battle to the sounds of ‘Come and Get Your Love.’ The song where it all started.

SECOND POST-CREDITS SCENE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ends with Star-Lord – aka Peter Quill – returning to earth to be reunited with his grandfather. Which is super-emotional.

The final sting sees the pair eating breakfast together in grandad’s kitchen. Where a newspaper headline reads “Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon Reveals All.” A sly nod to the GOTG Holiday Special.

Peter moans about mowing the lawn for a neighbor, suggesting he’s living the life of a normie now. As he maybe he needs and deserves after all that trauma. Though Vol 3 isn’t quite done…

What does Vol 3 mean for the future of the MCU?

James Gunn has been very clear that Vol 3 is the end of his GOTG tenure. Indeed, he has now left Marvel to oversee output at DC, where Gunn is also working on a Superman movie.

With several of the GOTG actors also stating that they would only make these movies for Gunn, it’s very much the end for this iteration of the crew.

But – and it’s a BIG BUT – that second scene ends with these words onscreen: “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

So while this is the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as a team, Peter Quill ain’t done yet. With the smart money on him playing a major role in the next Avengers movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, while it releases in the US on May 5, 2023. For more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page here.