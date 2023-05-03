Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: The best Easter Eggs, jokes, and Marvel references

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 out now, these are the best Easter Eggs, jokes, and Marvel references that we found in the movie.

With Guardians of the Galaxy in UK cinemas now (read our 5-star review here), we’re examining the fun stuff dropped into the movie by writer-director James Gunn, some of it hiding in plain site, other elements needing a second look.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has been filled with Easter Eggs, launching characters that spin off into other movies, and dropping in nods and allusions to tiny details for hardcore fans.

Article continues after ad

This is the best of what we found in Vol 3, which we’ll be adding to as-and-when we spot more. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Best Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Easter Eggs, jokes, and Marvel references

This list combines character cameos, actor cameos, in-jokes, Marvel references, and everything else we’ve spotted thus far. Beginning with the return of an old friend…

Howard the Duck cameo

Marvel/Disney Howard the Duck’s first GOTG cameo.

Howard the Duck was initially glimpsed in Tivan’s collection during a post-credits scene at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Then again during Vol 2, when he told a drinking buddy: “You’re out of luck, until you’ve gone duck.”

Article continues after ad

The duck makes it a trio of cameo’s in Vol 3, with Howard – once again voiced by Seth Green – popping up during a card game on Knowhere. Against his old friend Cosmo.

Patrick Swayze is the new Kevin Bacon

Peter Quill is a child of the 1980s, and as he also left Earth around that time, his cultural references are similarly stuck in that decade. He was all about Footloose star Kevin Bacon in the first movie, which led to some insane scenes with the real Bacon in the Holiday Special.

Article continues after ad

This time out he’s brining up another snake-hipped hunk from the decade, claiming he’s called Patrick Swayze while trying to charm a receptionist. But the woman clearly hasn’t seen Dirty Dancing, as his efforts fail. Initially, at least.

Nathan Fillion returns

Marvel/Disney Nathan Fillion in Vol 3.

Nathan Fillion voiced a character called ‘Monstrous Inmate’ in GOTG Vol 1. Then had a (sort-of) cameo cut from Vol 2. Now he’s actually in the third movie.

During the raid on Orgoscope, Fillion pops up as a cocky security guard called Master Kaja, who gets a funny moment with Peter Quill when he clocks that their teams are much the same. He then fights the Guardians.

Article continues after ad

2001: A Space Odyssey homage

On the way to that raid, the Guardians wear colorful space-suits. Colors that cause some confusion when Peter tries to have a quiet word with Gamora.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When asked if the suit were an homage to the game Among Us, James Gunn simply Tweeted “No,” above a picture of the 2001: A Space Odyssey suits that he was referencing (see above).

Yondu appears

Disney/Marvel Michael Rooker as Yondu.

The most emotionally-charged moment in GOTG Vol 2 involved Yondu’s death, and his funeral, as audiences said farewell to Michael Rooker’s beloved character. But he’s back in Vol 3!

Article continues after ad

Early in proceedings, Kraglin struggles to work Yondu’s whistling arrow. Then at the end of the movie – during a live-or-death sequence where he really needs it – Yondu appears in a vision from beyond the grave and tells him to “Use your heart boy.” Kraglin does just that, and the arrow works.

Phyla-Vell debuts

Disney/Marvel Phyla-Vell in the comics.

Phyla-Vell first appeared in a Marvel comic back in 2004. She was the daughter of Mar-Vell and Elysius, and the sister of Genis-Vell. The character has since gone by many names and identities, including Quasar, Martyr, and Captain Marvel.

Article continues after ad

You can read all about her GOTG Vol 3 appearance here, but the exciting news is that she ends the movie a member of Rocket’s New Guardians, alongside the likes of Groot, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock.

Alien abduction

The aforementioned Kevin Bacon was kidnapped during the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Something that receives a nice nod during Vol 3’s final post-credits scene.

While Peter is enjoying breakfast with his grandfather – but before we learn that “Star-Lord Will Return” – the headline on grandad’s newspaper reads: “Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon Shares All.”

Article continues after ad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5. You can read our review of the movie here, while the rest of our GOTG coverage can be found here.