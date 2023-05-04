Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 references Avengers: Infinity War scene James Gunn hated

A line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 references a scene in Avengers: Infinity War that James Gunn says he doesn’t like.

James Gun has overseen the entire Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy, co-writing and directing Vol 1, then writing and directing Vol 2 and Vol 3. As well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

But between those movies, other filmmakers have taken charge of the characters, most notably the Russo brothers on the last two Avengers movies. And Gunn hasn’t always been happy with the results.

He’s even referenced a particular incident in GOTV Vol 3 via Peter Quill, so here’s the story behind that line.

What James Gunn dislikes in Avengers: Infinity War

During a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn says that he “saw disconnects” between what he was doing on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and what happened in Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Regarding the work of the Avengers writers – as well as helmers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo – Gunn tells THR: “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted.”

The outlet then goes into specifics, stating: “Yes, he says, Star-Lord would have killed Gamora if she asked him to; no, he would not have punched Thanos and doomed the universe.” Whereby Peter Quill’s hot-headed actions enabled Thanos to enact ‘The Snap.’

How does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reference Avengers: Infinity War?

Star-Lord is drinking pretty heavily at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Because he lost his love Gamora. And because he’s responsible for half of everyone dying.

During the new film’s daring raid to save Rocket’s life, he references the former by stating Gamora was thrown off a magic cliff. And in what feels like a dig at the latter, he admits: “Then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed the entire universe.”

When Peter puts it like that, it doesn’t sound like something Star-Lord would do. Which is probably why James Gunn put said line in the movie. Though with Chris Pratt saying he’d be open to again play the character if the circumstances are right, that might not be the last time Gunn is annoyed by what others do with his beloved characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5. You can read our review of the movie here, while the rest of our GOTG coverage can be found here.