Is Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Peter’s Ravager “daddy” was central to Vol 2, but does Michael Rooker’s character return in the third movie?

In our review, we wrote: “A triumphant, beautiful closer for a team we’re devastated to lose, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the best MCU movies ever made.”

A lot has happened in the six years since Vol 2. The Guardians fought against Thanos, lost in a blur of dust, before returning and saving the universe alongside the Avengers. They’ve worked with Thor, and in the Holiday Special, they even kidnapped Kevin Bacon (he’s okay now).

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, some Marvel fans may be wondering if Yondu makes a surprise appearance – well, we’ve got the answer.

Spoilers to follow…

Is Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Yes, Yondu makes a brief appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He helped Peter escape after his battle with Ego, but with only one oxygen suit between them, he sacrificed himself so he could get Peter up and away into outer space. “He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy,” he famously told him.

Kraglin inherited his whistling arrow, but following on from Vol 2’s post-credits scene, he’s still struggling to use it when we catch up with him in the threequel, often impaling Nebula.

When the High Evolutionary’s “hellspawn” attack Nowhere, he sees Yondu in the distance telling him to “use his heart.” It’s an incredibly brief moment, but a crucial one, as Kraglin finally gets to grips with the arrow.

Gunn confirmed in an earlier tweet that Yondu is dead with no return in sight. “As I’ve said many times before, as long as I’m a part of the Guardians, Yondu is dead, 100%, forever, no magic resurrections. Any other way would be belittling his sacrifice and what his story means to so many people,” he wrote.

However, he added: “Flashbacks aren’t resurrections,” paving the way for his cameo in Vol 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5.