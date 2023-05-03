How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – is it streaming on Disney Plus?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the final chapter of James Gunn’s MCU trilogy, is here – so, here’s how to watch it and if and when it’s available on streaming or Disney+.

Coming six years after the incredible Vol 2, the third entry will see Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians teaming up to face off against the High Evolutionary, a scientist hellbent on creating the perfect species, and Adam Warlock, a new super-being developed by the vengeful Sovereign.

Everyone in the cast is back for the last ride: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, plus Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot.

With the movie hitting cinemas this week – earlier than others in some territories – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and when it’ll come to streaming and Disney+.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 streaming?

No, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not on streaming right now. It is exclusively available in cinemas.

The movie hit UK cinemas on May 3, and it will premiere in the US and other countries on May 5.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 be on Disney+?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 currently doesn’t have a Disney+ release date, but it won’t come to the streaming platform until at least August, if not later in 2023.

Ever since Black Widow had a day-and-date release on Disney+, meaning it came to cinemas and streaming on the same day, moviegoers have wondered if the same strategy will apply to other Marvel movies. The answer is a definitive no, as that was purely as a result of global restrictions.

While we don’t have a specific date, we can look to other MCU movies for an indication: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due to arrive on streaming exactly three months after it hit cinemas, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took 82 days. Thor: Love and Thunder also took three months.

Here’s the thing, though: all of those movies underperformed, especially compared to the franchise’s past billion-busting highs. If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 does well at the box office, it may stick around on the big screen for a while longer – that said, it does have fierce competition over the summer with the likes of The Flash, Indiana Jones 5, Mission: Impossible 7, and more.

The question is: will it become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time? We’ll just need to wait and see.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and it’ll arrive on May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.