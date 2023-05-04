Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Chris Pratt would return as Star-Lord

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 now in cinemas worldwide, Chris Pratt is already talking up Star-Lord’s return in a future film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hit UK screens yesterday, and releases in US cinemas tomorrow. You can read our 5-star review of the movie here.

The trilogy started out telling Peter Quill’s story, with the self-styled Star-Lord losing his family on earth, but being taken in by the Ravagers, before forming his own family with the Guardians.

Vol 3 tells a similar story, but this time it’s Rocket’s tragic tale. Though Star-Lord still has an important role to play in the narrative. And Chris Pratt is definitely open to continue the character’s journey “down the road.” Even if those films don’t involve writer-director James Gunn…

Chris Pratt would return as Star-Lord

“It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James,” Pratt tells Games Radar. “He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity.

“He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?

“I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

How does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 end for Peter Quill?

We’re going to talk SPOILERS now so click away if you haven’t yet seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, or don’t want to know how it ends for Star-Lord.

Right – spoilers incomings… GOTG Vol 3 ends with Peter Quill returning to earth to be reunited with his grandfather. The final post-credits scene sees them eating breakfast together, and Peter slightly frustrated with his life back home. Then these words appear onscreen: “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

So unless that’s a joke, Pratt has already had the conversation with Disney, found something that “makes sense/checks a lot of the right boxes,” and done the deal. Meaning Star-Lord really will return.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5.