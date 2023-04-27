We’re a week away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hitting screens, and now we know how many post-credits scenes are at the end of the movie.

Early word on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been good, with those who have seen the sequel saying it’s an emotional end to the trilogy.

We also now know that writer-director James Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy movie movie sets up a new team, should Marvel wish to head in that direction with future films.

We don’t yet know whether that will happen during the movie, or during the credits. But we do now know post-credit stings are at the end of the film.

How many post-credits scenes does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has two post-credits scenes.

James Gunn revealed the news on Instagram, when a fan asked him to confirm if there would be a post-credits scene at the end of the movie. Gunn responded by stating: “There is not a post credit scene. There are two.”

That’s the same number of post-credits scenes that the first movie featured, wherein a new iteration of Howard the Duck was revealed. But less than GOTG Vol 2, which featured five, most notably a brief sequence concerning the birth of Adam Warlock, who is played by Will Poulter in the new movie.

We don’t know the nature of the new post-credits scenes in Vol 3, but rest assured we’ll update this article in spoiler-filled fashion when the movie is out.

GOTG Vol 3 plot: What happens in the movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3…

Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits UK screens on May 3 and US screens on May 5. For more on the movie, head here. While for more movie and TV previews, see below…

