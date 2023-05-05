Guardians of the Galaxy features an adorable new alien creature – but who and what is Blurp, and where have we seen his kind before? James Gunn explains…

The Guardians of the Galaxy universe is filled with adorable aliens and creatures. Even the central crew features computer-generated cuties, including Groot, Cosmo, and focus of the new movie, Rocket.

Vol 3 – which is in cinemas now – is no different, with one particular alien catching the eye in early trailers, and stealing scenes in the finished film.

Here’s everything we know about Blurp. So BEWARE OF GOTG VOL 3 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: What is Blurp?

Blurp is a furry F’saki. The creature starts the movie as a Ravager pet. Then ends the film a Guardian of the Galaxy.

When asked about the character by Empire, James Gunn joked: “Probably the most important character to the Marvel Universe going forward is Blurp.”

He then delved into details, explaining: “Blurp is what’s known as a furry F’saki. In the very first movie, if you remember, there was that Orloni table that they were betting on, where that beast that was eating the animals. The bigger thing was eating the smaller things. That thing was a non-furry F’saki. Blurp is a furry F’saki. So that’s what he is. He’s a pet.”

What happens to Blurp in GOTG Vol 3?

“Blurp begins as a pet of one of the Ravagers in the movie,” Gunn tells Empire. “He carries him around.”

But as proceedings progress, Blurp befriends Adam Warlock, just as the latter is flipping from villain to hero.

So when Warlock starts collaborating with the GOTG, so too does Blurp, culminating in the pair becoming part of Rocket’s New Guardians during the film’s first post-credits scene.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now.

