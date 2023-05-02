Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the third and final chapter of James Gunn’s beloved MCU trilogy.

Nearly 10 years after Gunn turned a Z-list group of Marvel superheroes into one of the franchise’s most successful and revered household names, the end is nigh for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

With the writer-director jumping ship to DC to lead the next era of its cinematic universe, this is an official, no-holds-barred farewell for him and his team, with many of the stars echoing his goodbyes and parting ways with their roles for good. Whatever happens, it’s gonna be emotional.

Article continues after ad

So, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hitting cinemas this week, here are the characters you should know in the final installment’s cast.

Contents:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast and characters

Below you’ll find a list of all the major characters you need to know in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The official synopsis reads: “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this article following the movie’s release with any surprise roles and cameos.

Peter Quill / Star-Lord: Chris Pratt

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill, a Celestial-human hybrid who was abducted from Earth as a young boy and raised by Ravagers. He eventually became known as Star-Lord, formed the Guardians of the Galaxy, and fought against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Pratt rose to fame playing Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, before becoming a Hollywood leading man with roles in Jurassic World, Passengers, and The Tomorrow War. He also voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Article continues after ad

Gamora: Zoe Saldana

Marvel Studios

Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, one of Thanos’ two daughters and a Guardian of the Galaxy. She was killed by her father in Infinity War in order to get the Soul Stone, but thanks to Endgame’s time-travel shenanigans, we’re going to reunite with a past version of her in Vol 3.

Gamora is the second-highest-grossing actress in the world, having appeared in several MCU movies as well as James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Drax the Destroyer: Dave Bautista

Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista plays Drax, a Kylosian warrior who joined the Guardians of the Galaxy after seeking revenge on Ronan the Accuser for murdering his family. The actor has been open about breaking away cleanly from Drax, so this will officially be the last time we’ll see him.

Article continues after ad

Bautista was first known as a wrestler in the WWE, but he’s since transformed into a tremendous actor, nabbing roles in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion, and Knock at the Cabin.

Groot: Vin Diesel

Marvel Studios

Vin Diesel provides the voice of Groot, a tree-like being (officially known as a Flora colossus) who traveled the galaxy with Rocket before they met the other Guardians. He’s been through the wringer, having sacrificed himself in the first movie before growing anew, and we’ve seen him as a baby, a teenager, and now a young adult.

Article continues after ad

Diesel is known for playing Dom Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as the Chronicles of Riddick and xXx movies.

Rocket Raccoon: Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper provides the voice of Rocket, a raccoon who was genetically modified by the High Evolutionary at a young age. He became a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and served as an Avenger during the blip, before reuniting with his team in Endgame.

Cooper is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his performances in A Star Is Born, The Hangover, American Sniper, and Limitless.

Article continues after ad

Nebula: Karen Gillan

Marvel Studios

Karen Gillan plays Nebula, Gamora’s sister who was tortured by Thanos as a child. Over the course of multiple movies, Nebula and Gamora’s relationship improved, and while framed as a hesitant hero, she eventually joined the Avengers and regrouped with the Guardians in Endgame.

Gillan is also known for playing Amy Pond in Doctor Who, as well as roles in Oculus, Gunpowder Milkshake, and the Jumanji reboot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mantis: Pom Klementieff

Marvel Studios

Pom Klementieff plays Mantis, a Celestial hybrid and empath who’s also Peter’s half-sister. She joined the Guardians after defeating Ego and fought against Thanos in Endgame. She also abducted Kevin Bacon with Drax in the holiday special.

Article continues after ad

Klementieff has also starred in the ‘Striking Vipers’ episode of Black Mirror, and she’ll appear in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Ayesha: Elizabeth Debicki

Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Debicki plays Ayesha, the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, a genetically-engineered race of perfect beings. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we’ll see her attempt at revenge after the events of Vol 2.

Debicki is also known for her roles in Widows, Tenet, The Night Manager, and The Crown.

Adam Warlock: Will Poulter

Marvel Studios

Will Poulter plays Adam Warlock, a cosmic super-being created by the Sovereign to retaliate against the Guardians of the Galaxy. He debuted in an issue of Fantastic Four in 1967, but the movie appears to be making a number of changes to his character from the source material.

Article continues after ad

Poulter has also starred in We’re the Millers, The Maze Runner, Detroit, The Revenant, and Midsommar.

Kraglin Obfonteri: Sean Gunn

Marvel Studios

Sean Gunn plays Kraglin, a Ravager once part of Yondu’s crew before his death in Vol 2. He’s since become a member of the Guardians, serving under Peter while armed with Yondu’s famous arrow.

He’s James Gunn’s younger brother, and he also played Weasel in The Suicide Squad, a role he’ll reprise in DC’s Creature Commandos.

Article continues after ad

The High Evolutionary: Chukwudi Iwuji

Marvel Studios

Iwuji plays the High Evolutionary, a scientist and villain hellbent on evolving humanity into the perfect species. According to Gunn, he’s the “cruelest” villain in the MCU yet.

Iwuji has also starred in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Split, Designated Survivor, and Peacemaker.

Cosmo the Spacedog: Maria Bakalova

Marvel Studios

Maria Bakalova plays Cosmo the Spacedog in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, who made her debut in the holiday special. “Cosmo is based on Laika, a female Soviet space dog who died in orbit in 1957 – I’m just going back to the original source material,” Gunn tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Bakalova is best known for starring alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Stakar Ogord: Sylvester Stallone

Marvel Studios

Sylvester Stallone plays Stakar Ogord, a Ravager captain who led the original version of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics, where he’s also known as Starhawk.

Stallone is an iconic Oscar-nominated actor, known all across the world for playing Rambo, Rocky, and other characters.

Lylla the Otter: Linda Cardellini

Marvel Studios

Linda Cardellini plays Lylla, an otter who was also experimented on by the High Evolutionary, and we’ll see her reunite with Rocket in Vol 3.

Article continues after ad

Cardellini has starred in a wide range of movies and shows, including Freaks and Geeks, ER, Scooby-Doo, Gravity Falls, and Green Book. Notably, she also plays Hawkeye’s wife Laura in the MCU.

Master Karja: Nathan Fillion

Marvel Studios

Nathan Fillion plays Master Karja. “I wanted to take a break from playing an armed authority figure and go out into space and play an armed authority figure. I thought that that’d be better… only instead of a police officer uniform, I wear what looks like a keloid scar, like a big basket of bread,” he told Marvel.

Article continues after ad

Fillion worked with Gunn on Slither, as well as cameoing as Wonder Man in a deleted scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He’s also known for starring in Firefly, Castle, The Rookie, and The Suicide Squad.

That’s everything we know about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast. The movie hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.