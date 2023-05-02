600 versions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are coming to cinemas

Anyone who goes to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in the cinema will be treated to the best possible viewing option, as James Gunn is offering up 600 different versions of the eagerly anticipated Marvel movie.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the third and final entry to the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Not only is it our last opportunity to see this iteration of the rag-tag space bandits on a universe-spanning mission, but the first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with some calling it the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame.

Article continues after ad

Though it’s a bittersweet moment, all good things must come to an end. Plus, Gunn is set to depart the franchise in order to helm his rebooted DCU, and there have been talks about him bringing his Guardians cast with him.

Time will tell – but until then, we’re just days away from the cinematic event that is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And the filmmaker has adopted an ambitious approach for its theatrical release.

Article continues after ad

600 versions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 coming to cinemas

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be Marvel’s “most complex delivery,” with 600 versions of the movie coming to cinemas to ensure audiences get the optimum viewing experience.

This was revealed by Evan Jacobs, a stereoscopic supervisor at Marvel Studios. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that the goal is to “give every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories [the ability to] maximize their screen size for the audience. So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.”

Article continues after ad

As well as curating each variant of the film for differing theater screens, Jacobs notes that “Gunn essentially said, ‘I’m gonna pop in and out creatively [and you’ll] suddenly see something more immersive and bigger, that’s going to fill your screen.’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So, for example, one of these versions might see around 45 minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in a flat 1.85 aspect ratio before showing the rest of it in 2.39. The outlet explained that this iteration will be available for viewing at certain “traditional theaters” and some Dolby Cinema locations.

Article continues after ad

While some of the variables where the screens “open up” might be due to the visuals, Jacobs said, “Sometimes it’s the music, sometimes it’s what’s happening, sometimes it’s whatever,” adding that the 3D version delivers some “really cool” framing options.

Although the number of versions doesn’t quite topple the 1,065 James Cameron created for Avatar: The Way of Water, the Marvel exec says it’s the most seen for the MCU. “It’s definitely the most complex delivery Marvel’s ever done.”

Article continues after ad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.