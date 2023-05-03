New Guardians of the Galaxy character explained

There’s an intriguing new character introduced during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, who has a long and storied history in the comics. Here’s what we know about this major addition to the GOTG ensemble, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS ahead…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now. The emotionally-charged end to the GOTG saga concludes storylines for some characters, while kicking things off for others.

One such character is Phyla-Vell, who appears towards the end of Vol 3. Despite being new to the MCU, the character has two decades of history in the comics.

So here’s a brief description of who Phyla-Vell is on the page, and how she fits into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. We’re going into detail though, so BEWARE OF GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 SPOILERS AHEAD…

Who is Phyla-Vell in the comics?

Here’s how Marvel describes the character: “Whether she’s known as Captain Marvel, Quasar, or Martyr, Phyla-Vell is a stalwart superhero who uses her cosmic abilities to protect the universe.”

Created by Paul Azaceta and Peter David, the character first appeared in Captain Marvel Vol. 5 #16, which hit shelves in January of 2004. Phyla-Vell is the daughter of Mar-Vell and Elysius, and the sister of Genis-Vell.

According to Marvel.com, “She could channel energy in various ways, allowing her to fly and discharge energy blasts of semi-tangible quality, and absorb any energy directed at her and use it for her own purposes. She could tap into knowledge throughout time and space via cosmic awareness.”

Marvel The Quasar iteration of Phylar-Vell.

Phyla-Vell also wields multiple weapons, including a ‘quantum sword’ that she created with the Quantum Bands – tools she also uses to augment her powers, and create “solid-energy constructs.”

In the comics, Phyla-Vell has joined teams and fought alongside scores of superheroes. While of note for our purposes, her adventures brought Phyla-Vell into contact with the likes of Peter Quill, Mantis, Gamora, and Drax the Destroyer.

Indeed, she even joined the Guardians of the Galaxy to do battle with Adam Warlock. Which makes what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 all-the-more unexpected…

Phyla-Vell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the High Evolutionary, who experiments on – and splices together – humans, animals, and aliens in his efforts to create a perfect society.

Through his work, the High Evolutionary crafts a race of young girls, whom the Guardians stumble upon, rescue, and ultimately take to Knowhere.

At the end of the movie, Rocket is made captain of a new iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy that includes Adam Warlock. And in the film’s first post-credits scene, it’s revealed that one of those aforementioned girls – played by Kai Zen – is a member of the team, whom Rocket addresses as Phyla-Vell.

Will the character therefore become a major player in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 should that happen? Or – and this is very much speculation – did the High Evolutionary create her with Kree DNA that would connect this Phyla-Vell to her comic book origins, and the Secret Wars series/The Marvels movie that are both releasing this year? Whatever the case, there are certainly plenty of possibilities for where Phyla-Vell could be heading…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, while it releases in the US on May 5, 2023. For more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page here.