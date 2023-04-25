Guardians of the Galaxy 3 soundtrack: Music, composer, score, songs, and more

With Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hitting screens very soon, here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s soundtrack and score, including details of both the composer and all songs.

Big tunes are a huge part of the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. Peter Quill’s cassette tape provided the soundtrack for the first movie, and rock music has underscored both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

As ever, there are two records being released to coincide with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – one the film’s score, the other featuring pop and rock songs that play throughout the movie.

So read on to find out about the music and the songs of the third and final chapter in the GOTG saga.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs

The following is the full track listing for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack…

Creep (acoustic version) – Radiohead

Crazy on You – Heart

Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

In the Meantime – Spacehog

Reasons – Earth, Wind & Fire

Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

We Care A Lot – Faith No More

Koinu No Carnival – EHAMIC

I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper

San Francisco – The Mowgli’s

Poor Girl – X

This Is the Day – The The

No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

I Will Dare – The Replacements

Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

You can listen the full Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Why Vol. 3 features songs from the 1990s and 2000s

Disney/Marvel Cover of the GOTG Vol. 3 soundtrack.

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill receives a Zune MP3 player. Meaning he’s now not limited to songs from the 1970s. Though writer-director James Gunn says that came with its own set of pressures.

Gunn told Entertainment Weekly: “I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined.”

The new song choices also reflect a more sombre mood for the movie, with Gunn telling Rolling Stone: “It doesn’t start with Come and Get Your Love. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of Creep. And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 score: Who is the composer?

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score’ features music by composer John Murphy, who previously collaborated with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

There’s no track-listing available for the score yet, but it will be released on May 3, 2023.

As for the soundtrack, that’s also set for release on CD and Digital Download on May 3. It will then be available on 12″ 2-LP vinyl on May 5, followed by the cassette version on July 7.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits UK screens on May 3, and US screens on May 5. Find out more about the movie here, and for more Marvel articles, head here.