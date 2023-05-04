Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Lylla, Teefs & Floor explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 introduces three new characters from Rocket’s past: Lylla, Teefs, and Floor – here’s everything you need to know.

In our review, we called Guardians of the Galaxy 3 “one of the best MCU movies” and specifically highlighted Rocket, writing: “Any and all scenes that flashback to his past are among the most emotionally potent, overwhelming moments in the film; there’s cruelty on display, but the brutality isn’t manipulative.”

Article continues after ad

Rocket is a genetically engineered, walking, talking, gun-loving raccoon, but beyond the metal implants and scars on his back, we’ve never learned anything specific about how he came to be.

As teased by the trailers, Vol 3 dives into his horrific, tear-jerking backstory, which also happens to involve Lylla the Otter, Teeths and Floor – here’s what you should know.

Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to follow…

Who are Lylla, Teefs and Floor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Marvel Studios

Lylla, Teeths, and Floor are three animals who were captured and tinkered with by the High Evolutionary. They’re locked in a cage with Rocket at a young age, where they all become close friends.

Article continues after ad

Lylla is an otter voiced by Linda Cardellini, Teefs is a walrus played by Asim Chaudhry, and Floor is a rabbit voiced by Mikaela Hoover. Each of them have different modifications: Lylla has metal arms, Teefs has wheels, and Floor has multiple mechanical limbs.

When Rocket is first put in the cage, he hasn’t yet learned to talk, but Lylla comforts him by patting the blood on his head from his surgery. They all end up playing together, laughing as they run around the cage and lying dreaming about the “forever and beautiful sky.”

Article continues after ad

When Rocket discovers the High Evolutionary’s plans to “incinerate them”, he plots an escape. However, in a shocking scene, the villain shoots and kills all his friends. Rocket retaliates, scratching his face to bits before escaping the facility.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Are Lylla, Teefs and Floor in the Marvel comics?

Yes, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has made some big changes to their characters.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Lylla is Rocket’s soulmate, as well as the heiress to a massive toymaking empire on Halfworld after her parents were murdered.

Article continues after ad

Teefs is clearly a nod to Wal Rus, a character from the comics who’s the first to assist Rocket on his adventures, whether it’s fighting against Halfworld leader Lord Dyvyne or the Black Bunny Brigade.

Floor may seem like an ally to Rocket in the movie, but she’s believed to be inspired by Blackjack O’Hare, a rabbit mercenary who goes up against the raccoon on several occasions – at one point, he’s even revealed to be his doppelganger, according to the wiki.

Article continues after ad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5. You can read our review of the movie here, while the rest of our GOTG coverage can be found here.