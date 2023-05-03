Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Does Rocket Raccoon die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Marvel fans have been preparing for his death ever since the first trailer – but does the movie go through with it?

In our review, we wrote: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 isn’t so much an MCU faith restorer as a glorious, soulful ember burning above the cinders of a cinematic universe – it’s nice to remember how it felt being hooked on a feeling.”

Article continues after ad

The threequel – also the final chapter in the trilogy – sees the Guardians facing off with the High Evolutionary, an incredibly powerful foe from Rocket’s past. Alongside Gamora, they work together in an effort to save his life.

If you’ve seen any of the marketing, be it posters or trailers, there’s been good reason to believe Rocket could kick the bucket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – but does he die?

Spoilers to follow, obviously…

Article continues after ad

Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

No, Rocket doesn’t die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The movie’s main story kicks off when Adam Warlock crashes into Nowhere and nearly kills Rocket. The Guardians try to help him, but the medical equipment sets off his “kill switch”, a feature implanted by the High Evolutionary to prevent anyone from tinkering with him for his benefit.

He’s essentially in a coma for much of the movie, looking back on his traumatic past. Long story short, he was taken by the High Evolutionary as a baby, torturously altered, and left in a cage with other furry pals in a similar situation; more specifically, Lylla, Teeths, and Floor.

Article continues after ad

He does technically die at one point, flatlining just as Peter gets him exactly the thing he needs to stay alive, but Lylla says he’s not ready for the “forever and beautiful sky” yet, and he’s brought back to life.

You can find out more about the rest of the movie’s ending here, and details of who actually dies here, but the main thing is, Rocket is still alive and better than ever in the MCU.

Article continues after ad

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in UK cinemas now, and hits US screens on May 5. You can read our review of the movie here, while the rest of our GOTG coverage can be found here.