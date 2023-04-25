Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reviews: Reactions & more

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the third and final chapter of the MCU trilogy, is nearly here – ahead of reviews, the first reactions have hailed it as the best movie since Avengers: Endgame.

The Guardians of the Galaxy made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first movie, helmed by James Gunn, turned Z-list characters into household names and became the launchpad for one of the franchise’s richest, best franchises.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and “we’ll all fly away together, into the forever” with Vol 3, a series-capper for the space bandits that will see them rally together one last time to save Rocket’s life.

Article continues after ad

We’re around a week away from the movie’s releases, so here’s all of the reactions so far, as well as updates on when to expect reviews and the Rotten Tomatoes score.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reactions

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has received unanimous praise in early first reactions, with some calling it the best entry in the MCU since Endgame and others describing it as a perfect end to the trilogy.

In one reaction following the Disneyland Paris screening on April 22, Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell wrote: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It’s very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter’s Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them.”

Article continues after ad

El Español’s Valentina Morillo also tweeted: “It has spectacular action set pieces, is fun, entertaining and emotional. It is a perfect and beautiful closure for its characters and the saga. And it’s the best Marvel movie since Endgame (and Top 3 in general).”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Critic Emil Franchi wrote: “After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years.”

Article continues after ad

Are there any Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reviews?

There aren’t any full reviews of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 yet. The embargo will lift on Friday, April 28, at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Rotten Tomatoes score?

No, there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 right now.

There won’t be any score on the website until the review embargo lifts, so check back here when the critics are let loose.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.