Fans left in hysterics over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 first preview

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has dropped its first preview, and fans have been left in hysterics over an amusing exchange between Peter “Quinn” Quill and Gamora.

The upcoming threequel in the MCU’s Phase Five marks the end for our ragtag space crew, as the third movie in James Gunn’s beloved Guardians of the Galaxy series concludes the trilogy before the filmmaker jumps over to the DCU for good.

Though it’s a bittersweet moment, fans are eagerly awaiting their next adventure – which will be influenced by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past – following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Holiday Special.

And with Gunn at the helm, we can expect a cosmic tour that is both emotional and hilarious, peppered with the humor that made the Guardians series what it is today. This is apparent in a new clip shared by Marvel Studios as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) tries to win back Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s first preview is both funny and emotional

You can watch the preview below:

In our first preview of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Peter pours his heart out to Gamora, telling her: “I miss you… so much. And maybe if you open yourself up to it, there’s a possibility…”

But his plea is quickly shut down in brutal fashion. This iteration of Gamora interjects with a stark reminder that she doesn’t know who he is, calling him “Peter Quinn.”

“I don’t think so, Quinn,” she says.

To refresh your memory, Stamora’s love was confirmed earlier on in the MCU, but their relationship was cut short in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos killed Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone.

Though she was brought back in Endgame, it was a past iteration of the master assassin, one who doesn’t even recognize the Star-Lord. Though fans are hoping to see sparks fly between the two in the upcoming threequel, it’s currently not looking good for their relationship.

The preview goes from tragic to funny when Mantis (Pom Klementieff) chimes in to say, “You know this is an open line, right? We’re listening to everything you’re saying.”

That’s right – the team’s audio devices are connected, meaning they’ve been eavesdropping on the heartbreaking exchange. Just in case that weren’t enough, Drax (Dave Bautista) adds: “And it is painful.”

The team, also featuring Nebula (Karen Gillan), then begin quibbling about what the color-coded buttons mean on their suits, which seems to be causing a lot of confusion.

What are the fans saying about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s first preview?

The fan reaction to the Guardians preview has been overwhelmingly positive, with many in hysterics over the clip.

“Lmao this made me laugh,” wrote one on Twitter, while another said, “That made me laugh damn.” A third added, “Mantis’s HELLO got me dying,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Over on YouTube, fans discussed what they liked about the preview, with one writing: “It’s just amazing to see Nebula this way now. What a 180 for her character.”

Another said: “Drax did a good job teaching Mantis the art of standing incredibly still, even Gamora didn’t notice she was there the entire time.”

And then, of course, there were those who were touched by Quill’s efforts to win Gamora back, including this person who said: “Man, you really can’t help but feel for Quill.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out our other coverage of the movie here.