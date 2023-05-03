James Gunn admits what he’ll miss most about being part of the MCU

In an interview promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn revealed what he’ll miss most about working in the MCU.

James Gunn’s vision has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade, beginning with his role as writer and director on Guardians of the Galaxy.

The visionary is parting ways with the MCU, however, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serving as his last hurrah before DC Films becomes his primary focus.

Article continues after ad

Since the final GOTG rollout marks a natural time of reflection, fans may be wondering what Gunn will miss most about the Marvel universe. Fortunately, he’s provided an answer.

Here’s what James Gunn says he’ll miss most about the MCU

While reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy during a discussion attended by Digitial Spy, Gunn divulged that the saddest part is how much he’ll “miss the characters.”

The writer and director shared the following: “I’m gonna miss the characters. That’s the saddest part for me. I really, truly love these characters. I love all of them. I think [there are] certain ones that I have a special fondness for, especially Rocket.

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna see all these people again. They’re all friends of mine. But I’m not gonna see the characters. I’m not gonna be writing the characters again, at least not in the near future. And so that’s a real sadness, yeah.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disney Rocket Raccoon in GOTG Vol. 3

James Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy entry isn’t the only MCU film that moviegoers have to look forward to for the rest of the year, though.

Article continues after ad

The Marvels hits theaters this November. Before then, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in June, with Kraven the Hunter still on track for an early October release.

As for James Gunn, he and Peter Safran have their work cut out for them while planning the future of DC’s cinematic universe. The pair have already provided a basic overview, with films for the likes of Superman, Supergirl, and The Authority in development.