Will there be a Maid Season 2 on Netflix? Season 1 of the drama series dropped back in 2021, and it’s still making an impact on audiences – so, here’s what we know about if it will be back for a second chapter.

Maid became one of Netflix’s most popular shows of the year when it arrived, beating out The Queen’s Gambit’s viewership record with over 67 million households tuning in over its first 28 days.

The series itself is based on Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, focusing on a young mom (Margaret Qualley) as she attempts to break free from an abusive relationship and create a better life for her daughter.

Though it’s been some time since Season 1 arrived, viewers are still asking the question: will there ever be a second chapter of Maid?

Will there be a Maid Season 2 on Netflix?

Maid is specifically listed as a “limited series”, meaning it’s unlikely that there will be a Season 2 – but it’s not completely out of the question.

Though the show deviated from the book in many ways, it still wrapped up the true story depicted in Land’s memoir, offering a happy ending as Alex moves to Missoula, Montana, to study creative writing at her dream college and enjoy a new life with her daughter Maddy.

Showrunner Molly Smith Metzler made sure to finish Maid in the same way as the memoir, offering a vision of hope for the mother and daughter with a fitting closer to the standalone story.

When asked by Decider whether there could be a second season, Metzler explained: “I will say that this is such a labor of love, this show. I’m in love with all these characters, and I could write Alex for the rest of my life. You know, she’s just in my heart. But I do feel like we tell her story, so I’m not sure what that would look like.”

However, if it were ever to go ahead, it would likely focus on a different protagonist. “I do think there’s a lot of maids out there, there’s a lot of domestic workers who are experiencing stories that are as bad, if not worse than, Stephanie Land’s,” Metzler added.

“I think it would be very exciting and a dream world to get to see a different maid’s story in another season. Someone from a totally different geographic with totally different life experiences and who probably is a mom.”

Now, don’t get too excited, as the showrunner made these comments back in 2021 when Season 1 of Maid first dropped – and Netflix hasn’t made any suggestion of a renewal since then.

Still, Maid Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

