Mission: Impossible 8 submarine mishap may see it become one of the most expensive movies ever

Mission: Impossible 8 was already on track to have a high budget, but it could be one of the most expensive movies ever made following an accident involving a submarine.

The sequel, which will serve as the closing act for 2023’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, was delayed thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike and will now face further delays as its crew attempts to repair the gimbal used to lower the $23 million submarine.

The Mirror reported that filming for Mission: Impossible 8 had to be shut down after the gimbal jammed under the weight of the 120-foot submarine, and must be fixed before the cameras can roll again.

A source from the set told the outlet, “They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day.”

With this set back, Mission: Impossible 8’s production budget is creeping close to the $400 million mark, which would make it the fourth-most expensive movie in history.

To put it in perspective, Mission: Impossible 7‘s budget came in at about $291 million and Mission: Impossible 6’s budget was around $178–180 million.

It’s not surprising to learn that the latest Mission: Impossible movie will have such a high price tag, as the budgets for the franchise have been slowly increasing since the first movie debuted in 1996.

These could be attributed to Tom Cruise’s stunts, with the actor seeming to be in constant competition with himself to see how far he can push the envelope in these movies.

From scaling the Burj Khalifa (aka: the tallest building in the world) in Mission: Impossible 4, to hanging off a plane 5,000 feet in the air in Mission: Impossible 5, to launching himself off a cliff on a motorcycle in Mission: Impossible 7, Cruise’s thirst for heart-pumping yet costly stunts knows no bounds.

And, while little is known about the plot of Mission: Impossible 8, the submarine’s inclusion should be a big hint that audience’s are in for yet another nail-biting ride.

