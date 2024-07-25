Deadpool & Wolverine budget explained: How does it compare to other MCU movies?

Deadpool & Wolverine had a ton of coin thrown behind it thanks to Marvel Studios. But, what was its exact budget and how does it compare to other MCU movies?

It’s no secret that any entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is usually among the most expensive projects in Hollywood.

From hiring A-list actors to using the highest quality CGI technology, the MCU doesn’t mind spending a few pennies on its superhero movies.

So, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, some fans are wondering how much the movie cost to make. Here’s everything we know, including how it compares to other Marvel movies.

Article continues after ad

What is the Deadpool & Wolverine budget?

The Deadpool & Wolverine budget came in around $200 million with an additional $100 million used for marketing.

Right off the bat, this number makes a ton of sense as the two top billing actors — Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — come with a hefty salary cost.

However, Reynolds actually used this fact to his advantage and slashed his own paycheck in order to make sure the folks in the writer’s room were fairly compensated.

Article continues after ad

“No part of me was thinking when Deadpool was finally greenlit that this would be a success,” the actor told The New York Times. “I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen.

Article continues after ad

“They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a defacto writers room.”

Combined with various cameos, out-of-this-world set designs, and the licensing of some iconic pop hits, the production definitely racked up a heavy price.

And Deadpool & Wolverine definitely didn’t skimp out on using its marketing funds as fans have been bombarded with skits, billboards, and interesting promotional popcorn buckets months before the movie came out.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios may have shelled out a lot of money for the upcoming movie, but they’re sure to make it back as projections suggest Deadpool & Wolverine will earn $160-170 million during its opening weekend.

Article continues after ad

How does it compare to previous Deadpool movies?

Deadpool & Wolverine has the highest budget of all the Deadpool films.

The first Deadpool movie cost around $58 million dollars to make. This isn’t too surprising as the character wasn’t seen as the money making machine he is now.

Article continues after ad

In fact, it took 10 years and Reynolds badgering major movie studios to finally get Deadpool into the mainstream in 2016.

Thanks to the efforts of Reynolds and his crew, Deadpool earned a whopping $782.8 million dollars over its theater lifetime.

20th Century Fox

So, to make sure lightning struck twice, 20th Century Fox greenlit Deadpool 2 with a budget of $110 million.

The foul-mouthed sequel also outpaced its production cost as the movie ended up making around $785.8 million during the summer of 2018.

Article continues after ad

If Deadpool & Wolverine follows in the footsteps of the franchise films that came before it, the new movie has a great chance at blowing its initial cost out of the water.

Deadpool & Wolverine budget compared to other MCU movies

While Deadpool & Wolverine was pretty costly in terms of production and marketing, it’s far from the most expensive Marvel movie ever made.

Article continues after ad

For context, the production budget for Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers almost eclipse Deadpool & Wolverine’s entire budget as the two movies cost $230 million and $220 million respectively.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios

And the final part of the Deadpool series didn’t even come close to the top three most expensive MCU movies: Avengers: Infinity War ($325 million), Avengers: Endgame ($356 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($365 million).

While these numbers may seem a bit astronomical to some, those who purchase a ticket to these epic movies can attest that they are worth every single penny.

You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters now. If you’ve already seen it and/or you don’t mind spoilers (you have been warned), you can check out our breakdown of all the Easter eggs, the ending, and the post-credits scene.