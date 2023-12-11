Godzilla Minus One writer-director Takashi Yamazaki hints that the kaiju blockbuster’s budget is even lower than fans think.

The 33rd entry in Toho Studios’ Godzilla canon, Godzilla Minus One is both a franchise reboot and a reimagining of the original 1954 Godzilla movie.

It has enjoyed considerable critical and commercial success since its international debut in December. Not only is Godzilla Minus One “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also notched up the biggest opening for a foreign-language live-action title at the US box office since 2002’s Hero.

As many Godzilla devotees have already pointed out, these achievements are all the more impressive considering reports peg Minus One’s budget at just $15 million.

Godzilla Minus One’s budget is even smaller than we thought

Yet according to Yamazaki, even this discount rate price tag is too high. As reported by X fan account Kaiju No. 14, the filmmaker cast doubt on claims Godzilla Minus One’s budget was $15 million during a panel at Tokyo Comic Con.

“I wish it were that much,” Yamazaki replied when asked about the latest Godzilla installment’s purported production costs. This revelation left many members of the franchise’s fanbase even more impressed, although some questioned whether the monster movie’s low budget meant crew members were exploited.

“Whether the value is correct or incorrect, it’s clear that compared to Hollywood it was created for a significantly less amount,” wrote one X user. “So a genuine question: is Japan paid too little or Hollywood paid too much?”

“Even at $15m someone was underpaid… how [you] have a good amount of CGI through the movie working on a $15m dollar budget and paying actors/promo and all that sh*t?” added another.

“I just hope by having the budget as low as it was, they didn’t underpay or abuse the workforce to get it done,” echoed a third.

Godzilla Minus One rampages its way onto the 2024 Oscars shortlist

Such considerations didn’t seem to bother the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, however. On the contrary, the organization’s members just added Godzilla Minus One to the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist.

Other films that made the cut include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Oppenheimer, which blended practical effects and CGI, didn’t make the list – a surprise omission seen as a snub by many.

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now.