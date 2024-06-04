Godzilla fans can’t believe “ridiculous” budget behind Minus One

Godzilla Minus One has been praised by just about everyone for its astounding VFX, with some fans unable to believe its “ridiculous” budget.

Out of all the Godzilla movies, Minus One is the title that’s come out on top, wowing seasoned fans and newbies alike with its epic action and emotional storytelling.

With multiple ways to now watch Godzilla Minus One on streaming, fans are appreciating its award-winning VFX all over again — though many can’t believe it was made with just under $15 million.

“Just learned the budget for this movie was $15 million, it’s insane what VFX artists can do when they aren’t given ridiculous deadlines,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “This was honestly the best Godzilla movie I’ve ever seen and that’s saying a lot since the others had 10x the budget.”

“It’s not only ridiculous deadlines, but clear artistic vision, the director was an ex-VFX artist and he planned out each shot with the team extensively,” a third weighed in.

To put Minus One’s budget into context, separate MonsterVerse movies like this year’s Godzilla X Kong had a budget of $135-150 million, while the 2014 standalone Godzilla movie’s budget clocked in at $160 million. Even 2016’s Shin Godzilla had more money to work with, using $78 million on the film.

“Unreal. For sure thought it would be so much higher. The talent some people have for VFX,” a fourth fan weighed in, with a fifth stating, “Let’s put the art back in movies. Money will come. Let’s be patient and use smaller budgets and longer deadlines.”

While the VFX team for Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for their work earlier this year, some fans called their working conditions into question, citing the long hours and low pay that Japanese artists have routinely dealt with in the industry.

However, Takashi Yamazaki stated the importance of getting the environment right [via Vulture], explaining, “We made it more comfortable and cozy; we spent some budget building out a kitchen. We have a designated sushi chef in the kitchen. We really try to avoid long hours, but if you do, it’s a very welcoming environment in which to spend a few extra hours.

“Sure, it might be challenging at times when we’re in a crunch or postproduction and need to get our work done. We try not to do late nights. We have all of our weekends off… hopefully, in due time, VFX budget increases will allow for more improvements. I am looking forward to the day when we can pay creatives more.”

It’s currently unclear what the next Godzilla movie will be, but after its second wave of success on streaming services, there’s certainly hope for a Minus One sequel.

You can watch Godzilla Minus One on Netflix now.