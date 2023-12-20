Fans rejoice at Percy Jackson episodes dropping early

Percy Jackson & the Olympians has a arrived a little early, and fans can’t wait to join the demigod on his quest.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians, based on the book series by Rick Riordan, has been seriously hyped up by its fans over the last few months. So much so, that Disney Plus has seemed to bring it out earlier than expected.

The synopsis for Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

But with the new show having now released its first two episodes, fans are taking to social media to express their joy.

Percy Jackson heads to Camp Halfblood early

The release dates of Percy Jackson & the Olympians episodes have been changed after the premiere time for the first two episodes was moved forward a few hours. They had originally been scheduled to stream early on Wednesday, instead dropping at 9pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The following six episodes will now also debut on Disney+ on Tuesdays, rather than Wednesdays.

“We’re so grateful for the amazing and dedicated Percy Jackson fans who have enthusiastically supported this project from the very beginning,” said Pamela Levine, head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content (Via THR). “They’ve been counting down the days, and as a special thank you, we wanted to let our fans enjoy the first two episodes a bit earlier than expected.”

Fans have of course been majorly excited about the show’s release – as have critics, since the first season has already gained a Fresh 97% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. So many audience members took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the hype of the early release.

“The way I dropped everything I was doing to watch Percy Jackson when I found out the episodes were out early is so embarrassing at my big age,” said one fan, while another stated, “I was about to go to bed, but they dropped the first two episodes of PERCY JACKSON early so I must stay awake.”

“Percy Jackson episodes landed on Disney+ early and now I’m tingling watching episode 1 – I used to pray for times like this!” a third added.

Check out more responses below:

You can check out the release schedule for Percy Jackson here, and the trailer down below:

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson & the Olympians are now available to stream on Disney+. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

