Is a live-action Family Guy movie coming to Netflix?

Family Guy is one of the most popular cartoons in the world, but is a new live-action movie adaptation of the series coming to Netflix, or has somebody whipped up a lie?

In 1999, Seth McFarlane’s Family Guy premiered on American screens, introducing the dysfunctional, rude, beloved Griffin family to the world for the first time.

Nearly 25 years later, we’re more than 400 episodes deep and just past Season 2, with the show still attracting millions of viewers every week and countless more binging it start-to-finish on Disney Plus and other streaming platforms.

Article continues after ad

However, despite earlier plans for a feature film, nothing came to fruition – until now, apparently, as people online believe there’s a live-action Family Guy movie in the works at Netflix. Is it true?

Article continues after ad

Is a Family Guy live-action movie coming to Netflix?

No, a live-action Family Guy movie isn’t coming to Netflix, nor is any sort of project in development.

Forget about violence and movies, it seems today that all you see is artificial intelligence duping people on screens, and this is the latest example of users being fooled by an AI-generated fake poster.

Article continues after ad

Shared by JBuck Studios on Facebook – the realm of most AI-rooted fugazis – the poster shows the starry cast of the supposed live-action movie, including Kevin James as Peter, Laura Linney as Lois, Gaten Matarazzo as Chris, Ariel Winter as Meg, an everyday dog and baby as Brian and Stewie, Bill Hader as Quagmire, Patrick Warburton (with an exaggerated chin) as Joe, and Craig Robinson as Cleveland.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Warburton would be the only cast member from the show to reprise his role – if the movie was real, which it isn’t. Nevertheless, after thousands of comments and shares, plenty of folks have been tricked. “I will watch this one lol,” one wrote, while another commented: “Imma sue Netflix for all the emotional stress they’re putting us under lol.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m invested! Okay! I love it already!” a third wrote. “Would totally watch this!! May even get Netflix back for it,” a fourth commented. “Supposedly this is really happening… just not with these actors,” another suggested, wrongly.

File this under made-up projects and nonsense, just like Tom Hanks’ Martin Luther King movie and Will Smith’s supposed Adolf Hitler biopic.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other real Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 7 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3