AI turns Family Guy into “creepy” live-action sitcom

It seems today, that all you see, is AI versions of shows on TV: Family Guy has been turned into a live-action sitcom – and the result is really weird.

Straight out of the gate, 2023 looks set to be the year of AI anything and everything, with content creators fuelling the artificial intelligence machine more and more each day.

As we inch closer towards Skynet becoming a reality, people can’t stop making AI art and photos. At first, they look incredibly realistic… until you look a little closer and notice they have 12 fingers, 25 teeth, wonky eyes, and other distortions.

In another case of being so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should, someone has made transformed Family Guy into a 1980s sitcom.

Family Guy becomes ’80s sitcom with AI

Shared on YouTube by Lyrical Realms, the video shows the opening titles for a live-action version of Family Guy, complete with the same theme tune from Family Matters.

It’s unclear who the characters are modelled on for their real-life stars, with the exception of Chris Griffin, who’s clearly meant to look a bit like Chris Farley. Also, Brian is just an ordinary golden Labrador.

The video has since racked up nearly two million views, with one user joking: “Damn Lois, this is weirder than the time we got turned into a 80’s sitcom by an AI.”

Others have pointed how “freakishly realistic” the characters look, while some have notice how in Family Guy they only have four fingers, while “AI made them have way too many fingers… absolutely fantastic.”

“What’s freaky to me is how nostalgic it makes me feel. It never existed like this!” another wrote. “This genuinely felt like staring into an alternate universe, AI machine learning is getting crazier and crazier, them having extra digits makes it even more alternate universe-esque,” another commented.