Family Guy set for huge change after two decades

It might be The Simpsons who have recently taken over the news, but fellow Fox animated icon Family Guy isn’t to be outdone, having just introduced a huge new change.

First airing back in 1999, Family Guy has now been on our TV screens for 22 seasons. If over 400 episodes of Peter, Lois, and the gang haven’t been enough, reports of live-action remakes have also been and gone, alongside various fan-made parodies.

Fellow animated family The Simpsons has been in the news recently to make some big changes, with Homer himself floating the idea that he no longer strangles Bart – a running gag that was introduced back in 1989.

However, it’s now Family Guy’s turn to make a big change of its own, changing something that has defined the show for over two decades.

Family Guy set for big change in over 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, Family Guy is no longer airing its episodes on Sundays.

The show has always been broadcast on Sundays, except during its second and third seasons from 1999 to 2002.

As of November 2023, it will now move to Wednesdays – and so far the fan reaction hasn’t been too positive.

“That’s how it started when they got canceled in 99 or whatever,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “It made more sense on Sundays,” another added.

“Why switch something up after 20+ years??” a third fan questioned, to which others speculated that the move might have something to do with a drop in ratings.

“2023 has been the year where corporations have been in a competition with each other to make the dumbest decisions imaginable,” another fan said.

“Didn’t the Simpsons change slots too and ended up back on Sundays?” one fan remembered. “Moving a TV show to another day is usually a sign it’s about to get canceled,” argued another.

For the minority of Family Guy fans, it seems as though it’s just good news that the show isn’t actually leaving us for good.

“Saw the tweet say Family Guy is leaving and had a f***ing heart attack,” one fan posted, with another agreeing: “For a second I thought it was getting canceled and my heart rate increased.”

