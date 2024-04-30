TV & Movies

Netflix announces live-action Scooby-Doo, and fans have one demand

Jessica Cullen
The original cast of 2002's Scooby-DooWarner Bros.

Netflix has announced development of a new Scooby-Doo live-action TV show, but fans are already focused on one thing.

Scooby-Doo has had more on-screen iterations than you can count on your hand. Or paw. From the early 2000s live-action duology that’s since become a beloved piece of pop culture, to the much more recent (and maligned) animated Velma series, Scooby’s story never seems to end.

Now, Netflix is getting a piece of the action with a new live-action TV show in development. It’s said to be a one-hour drama project, with a deal almost secured with the streaming service. However, Scooby-Doo fans are fierce, and they’re already making it known that they want just one thing: the original cast.

That’s not the original cast of the ’60s animated series, mind you. No, they’re referring to the team of Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, and Matthew Lillard. This is the group that brought James Gunns’ bizarre script to life, marking the definitive Mystery, Inc. for an entire generation.

“If it’s not with the original live-action cast, I don’t want it,” one fan wrote on X. Others agreed, with comments like: “You will never be them,” and: “Quite honestly they could just hire the cast from the first movies and it would be perfect.”

“If Matthew isn’t in this, what’s the point,” said another.

Another wrote: “Unfortunately, there will never again be 4 casting choices as outstanding as these, so there’s no point.”

No plot synopsis has been released for the Netflix Scooby-Doo show yet, meaning it’s unconfirmed whether it’ll be the usual fare of the gang solving mysteries, or whether there’ll be some sort of twist. All that’s known for sure is that it will be based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon and that Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will be writing the series.

Rosenberg has previously penned the likes of Con Air, High Fidelity, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

For more, check out all the new movies to watch this month, and keep an eye on the best TV shows of 2024.

Related Topics

netflix

About The Author

Jessica Cullen

Jessica Cullen is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's previously written for The Digital Fix, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Slate. Aside from her Yellowstone obsession, she loves true crime, '90s action movies, and anything with a young Harrison Ford. You can email her here: jessica.cullen@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Candela Peaa as Rosario Porto in The Asunta Case
TV & Movies
Netflix fans have disturbing theory about The Asunta Case
Daisy Phillipson
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Richard Gadd’s first show after Baby Reindeer revealed — but Netflix fans won’t be happy
Jasmine Valentine
Character Will Byers in Stranger Things Season 5
TV & Movies
Stranger Things Season 5 theory predicts Will to transform into terrifying villain worse than Vecna
Gabriela Silva
Queen of Tears actors Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun as Hae-in and Hyun-woo.
K-Drama
Queen of Tears becomes tvN’s most successful K-drama ever
Gabriela Silva

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.