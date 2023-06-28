Is a Dukes of Hazzard reboot coming to Netflix?

Thanks to newly circulated images of a potential Dukes of Hazzard cast, fans have wondered if a reboot is in the works at Netflix.

According to some people, it looks like those damn Duke boys might be at it again as fans are now speculating that Netflix could be cooking a new Dukes of Hazzard reboot.

The Dukes of Hazzard was a TV show that started in 1979 and ran for seven seasons. The show followed the lives of cousins Bo and Luke Duke who live on a family farm in fictional Hazzard County, Georgia. They were known as troublemakers as they raced around in their customized 1969 Dodge Charger stock car, which was nicknamed The General Lee.

The show was later turned into a film in 2005 and starred Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott as the Duke cousins along with Jessica Simpson as their cousin Daisy.

No other addition has been added to the Dukes of Hazzard brand since the film debuted, but now, thanks to some images circulating online, fans are wondering if a Netflix reboot is around the corner.

Will there be a Netflix reboot of the Dukes of Hazzard?

At this time, no plan for a Netflix reboot of the Dukes of Hazzard has been announced.

But, fans thought a reboot could be in the works thanks to some A.I. generated images that have been making the rounds online depicting an all Black cast including the Duke cousins, Daisy, and their nemesis Boss Hogg.

Some people were excited about the fake images as an all Black version of the Dukes of Hazzard would be seen as the ultimate middle finger to the brand that’s all about the Confederate flag and all the worst parts about living in the South.

However, and unsurprisingly, some people didn’t react kindly to the mere thought Black people being in the Dukes of Hazzard as they claimed the hood of the car would feature a Black Lives Matter flag or the episodes would be a minute long as the Black Duke cousins would immediately be arrested by the police.

It should go without saying, but the color of a character’s skin doesn’t matter unless its directly tied into the story. And as the Duke cousins are just Southern boys who drive a particular car, having them be Black wouldn’t be such a big deal.

The idea of a Netflix reboot of the Dukes of Hazzard may be fact, but people’s bigotry definitely is alive and well.

